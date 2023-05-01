Union govt blocks 14 mobile messenger apps; were being used by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir | Representational image

The Union government on Monday, May 1, blocked 14 mobile messenger applications which were reportedly being used by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to receive messages from Pakistan.

The banned messenger apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi and Threema. These apps were reportedly being used by terrorists in Pakistan to send coded messages to overground workers and other operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, an India Today report stated.

Crackdown on mobile applications threatening national security

The Indian government has been cracking down on mobile applications that pose a threat to national security for some time. Several Chinese apps have been banned in the past, with the government citing them to be "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

Since June 2020, over 200 Chinese apps, including popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, and popular mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire, have been banned.

National security is paramount

The Indian government has been vigilant about ensuring national security and has taken steps to prevent potential threats. In addition to banning apps, the government has also implemented other measures such as strengthening cybersecurity and intelligence operations.

The use of apps by terrorists poses a significant threat, and the government's swift action in blocking them is a positive step in ensuring national security.