 Union Cabinet Approves Renaming Kerala As Keralam, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Cabinet Approves Renaming Kerala As Keralam, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Cabinet Approves Renaming Kerala As Keralam, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet has approved referring the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the Kerala Legislative Assembly for its views under Article 3 of the Constitution. The proposal seeks to rename the state from “Kerala” to “Keralam”. The move comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in April.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved renaming Kerala as Keralam.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval.

The Centre's decision comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The elections are expected to be held in April this year.

"After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Union Minister Vaishnaw said.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured
Palghar: Minor Dispute Over Children Playing Sparks Violent Clash In Vasai; One Critically Injured
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Easy To Moderate, Say Teachers; Students Debate Length
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper Easy To Moderate, Say Teachers; Students Debate Length
IBM Shares Plunge 13% Amid AI Threat To Legacy Mainframe Business
IBM Shares Plunge 13% Amid AI Threat To Legacy Mainframe Business
'No Such Thing As Digital Arrest': CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Citizens Against Cyber Scams During Maharashtra Budget Session
'No Such Thing As Digital Arrest': CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Citizens Against Cyber Scams During Maharashtra Budget Session
Read Also
Kerala To Be Renamed 'Keralam' Ahead Of 2026 Polls? Cabinet Likely To Take Up Proposal Today
article-image

Once the Centre receives the opinion of the Kerala State Legislative Assembly, it will proceed with the next steps and seek the President’s recommendation to introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, in Parliament to change the state’s name from “Kerala” to “Keralam”.

Notably, the Kerala Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution in June 2024 proposing that the name “Kerala” be officially changed to “Keralam”.

Follow us on