 Kerala To Be Renamed 'Keralam' Ahead Of 2026 Polls? Cabinet Likely To Take Up Proposal Today
The Union Cabinet is likely to consider a proposal to rename Kerala as “Keralam” following a resolution passed by the state Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Centre to recognise the Malayalam name officially. The move, if approved, would formalise the change in all central records and communications.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
The Union Cabinet is expected to consider a proposal to rename Kerala as “Keralam,” following a resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and passed by the state Assembly. | Facebook

The Union Cabinet is expected to take up a proposal to officially rename Kerala as “Keralam” at its meeting on Wednesday, sources said. The move follows a resolution passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to recognise “Keralam” as the state’s official name in all languages.

The development comes at a politically significant time as Assembly elections is approaching in the state.

Assembly Passed Resolution Twice

The state Assembly had first adopted the resolution seeking the name change earlier, but it was returned after the Union Home Ministry suggested certain technical modifications for clarity and compliance.

Subsequently, the House passed the revised resolution again on June 25, 2024, reaffirming its demand that the state be officially referred to as “Keralam,” aligning with its Malayalam nomenclature.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Cites Cultural, Historical Roots

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who moved the resolution in the Assembly, emphasised that “Keralam” reflects the state’s linguistic identity and historical legacy.

He noted that the term has long been used in Malayalam and traces its roots to the vision of a united Malayalam-speaking region that emerged during the national freedom movement.

Cabinet Nod Required for Formal Change

Any change in the name of a state requires approval by the Union Cabinet and subsequent legislative processes at the Centre. If cleared, “Keralam” would become the official name used in all central records and communications.

An official announcement is awaited following the Cabinet meeting.

