Union Cabinet Approves International Status For Madurai Airport, Boosting Connectivity, Tourism, Trade And Regional Economic Growth |

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved declaration of Madurai Airport as an International Airport, a move expected to enhance regional connectivity and boost economic development in southern parts of the state.

Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the upgrade reflects the aspirations of people in the region and will significantly transform Madurai's development prospects.

"The three largest cities in Tamil Nadu are Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. People aspire to have an international airport here. Keeping Madurai's aspirations in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision in the Union Cabinet to approve Madurai Airport as an International Airport. This will be a major change in the entire development of Madurai and Tamil Nadu," Vaishnaw said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to a release, Madurai Airport, located in the Temple City of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is one of the oldest airports in the State. It serves as a crucial gateway to Southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region.

Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, a release added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet also approved the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission with an enhanced outlay of Rs. 8.69 lakh crore.

Also Watch:

Briefing reporters on decisions of Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Union approved Ministry of Jal Shakti's proposal to restructure and reorient the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) from infrastructure creation to a service delivery, supported by drinking water governance and institutional ecosystem for sustainable rural piped potable water supply.

For restructuring JJM with focus on structural reforms, Cabinet approved enhancement of total outlay to Rs. 8.69 lakh crore with total central assistance of Rs. 3.59 lakh crore, enhancing from Rs. 2.08 lakh crore approved in 2019-20 i.e. additional central share of Rs. 1.51 lakh crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)