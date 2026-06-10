Union Cabinet Approves Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro Expansion With New Airport Corridor

Ahmedabad Metro | News 18

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro network from Koteshwar Road to the Airport Corridor, adding five stations between them. The project marks a significant step forward in strengthening urban mobility and enhancing infrastructure in the region, further expanding the reach and efficiency of the metro network in Ahmedabad.

Cabinet approval

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, posted on X, “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, has approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, covering a corridor of 6.032 km with five stations—four elevated and one underground.”

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Metro corridor details

The project aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential and commercial hubs, with the existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. The stations included in Phase 2(A) are Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar, and Airport. Upon operationalisation, the Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar Metro network will expand to a total operational length of 77.63 km. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 2,169.04 crore, including the Interest During Construction (IDC).

Jobs and connectivity

The project is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people during the construction phase, while 500 personnel will be engaged in operation and maintenance of the system. The project aims to enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and support environmental gains and economic growth.

Urban development

By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase 2(A) will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.