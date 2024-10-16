 Union Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance Of Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance Of Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali

Union Cabinet Approves 3% Hike In Dearness Allowance Of Central Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali

The Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief is paid to central government employees/pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay/pension from erosion in the real values. These are revised twice a year from January 1 and July 1 based on increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees.

During a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the DA hike was effective from July 1, 2024.

The Dearness Relief for pensioners has also been revised by 3 per cent, Vaishnaw said.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2024 representing an increase of three percent (3 per cent) over the existing rate of 50 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise," as per a government release.

FPJ Shorts
Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift Blitz Edition – Check Out the Free Accessories
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
Allu Arjun Fan Travels From Uttar Pradesh To Hyderabad On Bicycle, Falls On Actor's Feet On Meeting Him (VIDEO)
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17
L&T Technology Services Q2FY25 Results: Revenue Hits ₹2,637.9 Crore, Declares Interim Dividend Of ₹17
'When You Become Fake, Your Image Suffers': Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Bigg Boss 18 & Risk To His Reputation (Exclusive)
'When You Become Fake, Your Image Suffers': Avinash Mishra Opens Up About Bigg Boss 18 & Risk To His Reputation (Exclusive)
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹29,000 Diwali Bonus For BMC...
article-image

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs .9,448.35 crore per annum, it added.

As per the release, this increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

About Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief

The Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief is paid to central government employees/pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay/pension from erosion in the real values.

These are revised twice a year from January 1 and July 1 based on increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW) published by the Labour Bureau.

Since the hike is effective from July 2024, the employees will get arrears for July, August and September.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 16, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says No To 'Green Corridor' Or Traffic Stoppage When He Moves By Road, Asks...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says No To 'Green Corridor' Or Traffic Stoppage When He Moves By Road, Asks...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 16, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 113 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 16, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 113 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'

12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'