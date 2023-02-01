Union budget 2023: Modi govt's budget is evidence of falling trust of people in BJP, says Kharge

Congress President Kharge | ANI

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government's budget is evidence of the falling trust of people in the BJP.

He tweeted that the budget was formulated keeping an eye on the Lok Sabha election and not taking care of the country. No attempt was made to search a solution to the unemployment, he said.

“Good days promised by the finance minister without jobs? The unemployment which was 2.2% during the Congress-led UPA government has now increased to 8% as more than 6 crore youth are jobless,” Kharge said.

The Modi government promised to give 18 crore jobs in nine years, but instead it snatched away crores of jobs, the Congress president said, adding there are 30 lakh vacancies in the central departments, but Modi gave employment letters to a few thousands only.