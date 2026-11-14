Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Attends 86-Year-Old Mother's Funeral In Udupi Under Heavy Police Security

Ravi Pujari was escorted from Bengaluru prison to his ancestral home in Malpe for his mother's last rites | X

Udupi, November 14, 2026: Underworld figure Ravi Pujari was brought under heavy police escort to his ancestral home in Malpe to attend the funeral rites of his mother on Saturday.

A court had granted him conditional permission to leave custody for the last rites.

Police Escort And Security Arrangements

According to officials, he was transported from Bengaluru on Friday under arrangements made by prison authorities and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve (South), Adugodi. Udupi district police provided additional security during his stay in the district.

The court directed that the entire expenditure on the police escort be borne by Pujari. After the ceremonies, scheduled for 11 am on Saturday at the family residence in Nergi, he was taken back into custody.

His mother, Susheela Pujarathi, 86, died of a heart attack at her residence on Thursday.

Pujari's Underworld Background

Pujari, a native of Malpe in Udupi district, rose in Mumbai's underworld in the 1990s as an associate of Chhota Rajan.

He has been linked to multiple cases of murder, attempts to murder and extortion. He fled the country in the mid-1990s, was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and extradited to India in 2020.

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He is currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison and faces several pending cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

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