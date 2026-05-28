'Under Which Law?': Arvind Kejriwal Questions Alleged IB Verification Calls To AAP Workers In Gujarat

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that AAP workers in Gujarat have been receiving calls from individuals identifying themselves as Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, asking them to undergo “verification.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to a post by AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on X, Kejriwal questioned under which law party workers were being asked to undergo verification by the IB.

In his post, Pathak wrote, “Just a while ago, one of our workers who was working in Gujarat received repeated calls from the number 9512892492. The caller claimed to be from the IB and asked him to come for verification. Is this really an IB number? If yes, then the IB should explain under which law a person travelling from one state to another for work is required to register with the IB.”

Describing the issue as “serious,” Kejriwal said he personally called the number and asked the caller whether he was speaking from the IB.

“He said yes. I then said, ‘I am Arvind Kejriwal speaking. Under which law are you conducting verification?’ He immediately disconnected the call. Since then, they have not answered my calls,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Kejriwal further urged the IB to clarify whether the number belonged to the agency and alleged that several AAP workers had received similar calls. He also said that during his next visit to Gujarat, he would personally visit the IB office to seek clarification.

He appealed to party workers in Gujarat to post details of such calls on social media if they receive them in the future.