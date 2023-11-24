'Uncle Looks So Proud & Happy': Heartwarming Video Captures Pilot Siblings Surprising Unaware Father When Boarding Bengaluru Flight

In a touching and heartwarming moment, a father experienced an unexpected surprise while boarding a flight to Bengaluru, thanks to his two children who turned out to be the pilots of the plane. The heart-melting incident was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The video was shared by Rikki Gupta, who along with her brother, was the pilot of an Akasa Air flight to Bengaluru. In the video, the father is seen boarding the plane. As he entered the plane, he saw his pilot daughter Gupta standing near the door and was taken by surprise. "But there was a bigger surprise; and he couldn't stop smiling," stated the video's caption.

To the father's surprise, it was revealed that not only was his daughter piloting the flight, but his son was serving as the co-pilot. The son proceeded to touch his father's feet, seeking his blessings.

The video has garnered widespread attention and appreciation.

"Got goosebumps. Awesome day of their lives, I bet..god bless," wrote an Instagram user.

"Your efforts to reach your dreams comes with surprises which money can’t buy," said another user.

"Superb Uncle looks so proud and happy," wrote another Instagram user.