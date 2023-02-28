Umesh Pal Murder: 'Photo war' erupts between BJP and SP over connection with 'mastermind' Sadaqat Khan

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and the primary opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh have been indulging in a photo war, especially after a picture of Sadaqat Khan, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, surfaced along with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗸𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗵

On Twitter, BJP leaders shared a photo of Sadaqat Khan with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and in response, the Samajwadi Party shared a picture of Sadaqat with Uday Bhan Karwariya, the husband of BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya. It is unclear whether these photos are genuine, and The Free Press Journal has not verified their authenticity.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, referred to the Samajwadi Party as a "nursery of criminals" and declared that the government has a "zero-tolerance" policy towards criminal activity.

"Our government has a zero tolerance against crime. The whole state knows that the Samajwadi Party is a nursery of criminals. But we are committed to ensure that no matter what reach any criminal has, we will not spare that person," Pathak stressed.

BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh claimed the Samajwadi Party has protected people like Sadaqat Khan. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said: "They let a sapling become a huge banyan tree. Nobody should be surprised if such things come out. The SP should answer how many criminals have they nurtured."

𝗔𝗻𝘆𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲: 𝗔𝗸𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗵

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav contended that anyone could approach a public figure and take a photograph with them.

Additionally, SP's Ameeque Jamei shared a picture of Sadaqat with Uday Bhan Karwariya, a former BJP MLA.

"Sadaqat was currently a member of the BJP whose photo is being linked with the SP. Sadaqat's photo with Neelam's husband Udaybhan Karwariya at former BJP MLA Neelam Karwariya's house shows the connection of this incident with the BJP. Even before this, a BJP leader Rahil, the mastermind of this case has been caught,” Jamei wrote in his tweet.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗾𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺

Sadaqat was apprehended by the Special Task Force in Gorakhpur and subsequently transferred to the Prayagraj Police. It has been claimed that he had connections with Atiq Ahmed's family. According to police sources, Sadaqat was residing unlawfully in the Muslim Boarding House, which is a hostel affiliated with Allahabad University. It is alleged that the plot to assassinate Umesh Pal, the key witness in the high-profile murder of a sitting legislator in 2005, was conceived in Sadaqat's room.