Umesh Pal murder case: Delhi police nabs 3 for providing assistance to gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three people in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the killing of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal. The accused have been identified as Javed, Khalid, and another person, and have been charged under provisions of the Arms Act.

The accused aided Atiq Ahmed's son and harbour him

The three accused have been accused of aiding Asad, the son of jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed, and even harbouring him in the national capital after the murder of Umesh Pal. Asad's brother Ali Ahmed's name had also surfaced in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal. The murder took place on February 24 outside his home in Dhoomanganj in Prayagraj, and Umesh Pal and his two security personnel died as a result of the attack.

Atiq Ahmed's family members accused in numerous criminal cases

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, as many as 160 criminal cases have been lodged against members of Atiq Ahmed's family. Atiq Ahmed himself has been named in 100 cases, while his brother Ashraf has 52 cases against him. Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Praveen has three cases against her, and his sons Ali and Umar Ahmad have four and one cases against them, respectively.

Atiq Ahmed and other family members accused in Umesh Pal murder case

Atiq Ahmed, his wife, their two sons, brother Ashraf, and others have been accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal. The murder took place in the jurisdiction of the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj. The killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case, has been a major blow to the investigation, and the arrest of the three accused in Delhi is expected to provide some much-needed progress in the case.

