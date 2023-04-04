'Umesh Mishra naam hai humara...': UP BJP leader threatens family as his car blocks ambulance killing patient (WATCH)

Still of a video of the incident posted on Twitter

In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Umesh Mishra has been accused of blocking a road with his unattended car that resulted into the death of a man who was being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from netizens.

In the video, Mishra can be seen threatening the patient’s brother-in-law, saying that he will get him framed in police cases. A furious Mishra then abuses the man and asserts that he will destroy his life.

According to the report, family members of the patient have alleged that Mishra, who hails from Sitapur district, threatened them with dire consequences when they confronted him.

This is how the incident unfolded

The patient, Suresh Chandra, experienced chest pain on Saturday after which he was rushed to a Lucknow hospital. As the ambulance left the district hospital where the doctors said the patient was having a heart attack, it was forced to stop as Mishra had parked his WagonR car on the road and left.

As a result the ambulance couldn't move for more than 30 minutes and the patient died inside the ambulance.

As per the report, Mishra, who claimed to be the brother of BJP leader and Block Chief Ramkinkar Pandey, abused the family members and then fled the spot in his car.

There is no information on police's action on the incident as yet. District officials have refused to respond to the incident.

