Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister urges India to help them end war with Russia |

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, has urged India to take a leading role in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, during her first-ever visit to the country. Speaking at the ICWA in New Delhi, Dzhaparova highlighted the suffering caused by Russia's aggression and said that people in Ukraine are closely monitoring what world leaders have to say on the issue.

She cited India's G20 motto, 'One Earth. One Family. One Future,' and said that India has a role to play in initiating the peace process through dialogue and diplomacy. Dzhaparova also expressed hope that India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, would visit Ukraine and help to build a security architecture.

Was pleased to deliver a speech in front of a distinguished audience at @ICWA_NewDelhi. I told about my native #Crimea and the suffering that🇷🇺 brought to🇺🇦people. We count on #India being on the right side at a historic moment for better “One Earth. One Family. One Future”. pic.twitter.com/exKLrvKrmD — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 11, 2023

Enhanced Humanitarian Assistance Requested

During her visit, Dzhaparova handed over a letter from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The letter requested India's intervention in the conflict, and specifically, additional humanitarian supplies such as medicines and medical equipment. India has reportedly assured Ukraine of enhanced humanitarian assistance.

Opportunities for Indian Companies

Dzhaparova also suggested that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could provide an opportunity for Indian companies. She noted that her country is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, in an apparent reference to New Delhi's energy ties with Moscow.

Dzhaparova suggested that the events leading up to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine last year could serve as an example of how to handle difficult neighbors. She also highlighted the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts, and underscored the role that the US has to play in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Closer Ties between India and Ukraine

The Ukrainian minister also stressed the need for closer ties between India and Ukraine. She noted that the two countries had inaugurated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the 150th anniversary, and said that there are some in Crimea who follow his principle of Satyagraha, fighting for their rights without the use of violence. Dzhaparova said that it was time to restart the relationship between India and Ukraine, and that the relationship needed reciprocity.

Dzhaparova stated that given the current scenario, there was no time for Ukraine to look east or west, and that soon the country would be a part of the European Union and NATO. She described India as a global leader and a 'Vishwaguru' that can play a role in addressing global challenges. Dzhaparova's visit to India was the first from Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of the country last year.