e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan tests positive for Covid-19, 6 close contacts isolated
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

UK travel advisory gives nod to Covishield as approved vaccine

Earlier, the UK government did not accept people vaccinated with Covishield and considered them as unvaccinated.
ANI
Covishield vaccines | Photo: ANI

Covishield vaccines | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

London: United Kingdom government on Wednesday in its revised travel advisory said that Covishield is qualified as an approved vaccine.

Earlier, the UK government did not accept people vaccinated with Covishield and considered them as unvaccinated. The need for them to go through 10-day quarantine was criticised in India.

The new travel advisory by the UK stated that the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines.

The advisory also said that the individual must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine of at least 14 days before the individual arrives in England.

The advisory also approves individuals with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan.
This advisory will be applicable from October 4.

ALSO READ

#IPL2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive; netizens express dejection via...

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 7.50 crore
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal