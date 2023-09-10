'UK PM Happily Extended His Visit Time': Delhi's Akshardham Temple Director On Rishi Sunak & Wife Akshata Murthy (WATCH)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited Delhi's Akshardham temple on September 10 |

New Delhi: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited Delhi's Akshardham temple on Sunday (September 10) on day two of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The UK Prime Minister was seen with his wife Akshata Murthy at Delhi's Akshardham temple in pictures released by the temple administration.

The UK Prime Minister and his wife visited the temple early on Sunday (September 10) morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pictures of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy at the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to Akshardham Temple, Director of Akshardham Temple, Jyotindra Dave said, "His experience was extraordinary. He performed the Pooja and Aarti with a lot of faith. We showed him the temple and also gave him a model of the temple as a gift. He enjoyed every minute here, he kept on extending time. His wife was also very happy."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sunak, who was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy, performed 'puja' during his visit to the temple.

The British Prime Minister arrived in India on Friday afternoon. On the first day, he held a bilateral meeting with Prime MInister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday morning, after his visit to the temple, he was at the Rajghat here along with other dignitaries to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)