e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUK High Court approves fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India

UK High Court approves fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India

Nirav Modi faces charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi | PTI
Follow us on

London: UK High Court on Wednesday ordered diamond merchant Nirav Modi's extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Modi is the subject of two sets of criminal proceedings, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case relating to a large-scale fraud upon PNB through the fraudulent obtaining of letters of undertaking (LoUs) or loan agreements, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud.

The 51-year-old businessman, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth prison in south-east London, had been granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court ruling in favour of extradition last February.

Read Also
UK court gives approval for arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's extradition
article-image

Modi also faces two additional charges of "causing the disappearance of evidence" and intimidating witnesses or "criminal intimidation to cause death", which were added to the CBI case.

The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds - under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would "unjust or oppressive" to extradite Modi due to his mental state and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental ill health.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year, delivered the verdict.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore starts mock test link, here's how to access

CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore starts mock test link, here's how to access

IndiGo flights to connect Mumbai and Arunachal from Donyi Polo Airport from November 28

IndiGo flights to connect Mumbai and Arunachal from Donyi Polo Airport from November 28

Telangana: KCR's minister Gangula Kamalakar raided by Income Tax and ED while out vacationing in...

Telangana: KCR's minister Gangula Kamalakar raided by Income Tax and ED while out vacationing in...

UK High Court approves fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India

UK High Court approves fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India

SC asks EC not to issue Rampur bypoll notification till Nov 10; Azam Khan's plea to be heard on...

SC asks EC not to issue Rampur bypoll notification till Nov 10; Azam Khan's plea to be heard on...