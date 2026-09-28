Ujjain Tense After Mosque Demolition Drive; 10 Booked, 2,500 Police Deployed |

Tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday after protesters and police personnel clashed during the demolition of a portion of the Shahi Masjid for a road-widening project. Police said stones were thrown at security personnel during the unrest, leaving six policemen injured.

Police identified 10 people and registered a first information report (FIR) against them for alleged stone-pelting and disturbing the peace. The incident has put the city on alert, with around 2,500 police personnel deployed to prevent further unrest.

Five social media influencers among those booked

A senior police officer said five of the 10 people named in the FIR were social media influencers. Police alleged that they spread misinformation and disturbed the peace.

Tensions erupted in Ujjain over a plan to remove part of a mosque.



Protests broke out over the proposed removal of a portion of the Shahi Mosque.



The dispute is linked to a road-widening project in Ujjain.



Stone-pelting was reported, following which police used tear gas. pic.twitter.com/sbrju9lvhb — अभिषेक सोलंकी (@naughty_fact) September 28, 2026

“Among the ten individuals against whom FIR has been registered following the unrest on Monday morning, five are social media influencers. They are accused of spreading misinformation and disturbing peace,” the officer said.

According to police, a mob that included women pelted stones at police teams deployed to provide security during the demolition drive. Six policemen were injured and given primary treatment.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A Police personnel makes an announcement to the crowd, urging them not to pelt stones as the Police attempt to speak to them.



The situation remains tense in the area around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain as clashes between a crowd and Police continue. A… pic.twitter.com/RGUSO5tHhg — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026

Police allegedly fired tear gas shells and resorted to a cane charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

2,500 police personnel deployed

Senior officials said the situation was brought under control, but around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The deployment includes police teams brought in from neighbouring districts.

The large deployment underlines the administration’s concern about maintaining peace following the confrontation, particularly as opposition to the demolition continued later in the day.

Women from the Muslim community subsequently gathered in large numbers at the site and staged a protest, demanding that the demolition drive be stopped.

Road project at centre of dispute

According to the district administration, a portion of the mosque measuring about 9 feet in length and 4 feet in width falls within the alignment of the road that is to be widened for Simhastha.

The mosque management claims the Shahi Masjid is more than 100 years old. The dispute, therefore, involves not only the road-widening work but also objections surrounding the proposed removal of part of a long-standing religious structure, Hindustan Times reports.

High Court hearing scheduled

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Monday before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

With a court hearing pending, protests continuing and a substantial police presence on the ground, the handling of the dispute will require particular care from the administration to ensure that the road project proceeds within the legal process while law and order is maintained.