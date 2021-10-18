UIDAI to host 'Aadhaar Hackathon 2021' starting 28th October to 31st October

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on digital India and AzadikaAmritMahotsav, the Indian government, for the first time is launching a new initiative targeted at young and enthusiastic innovators of India who are still persuing their studies in various fields and are waiting for their turn to prove their intellect in the real world.

Government agency UIDAI is hosting a Hackathon titled “Aadhaar Hackathon 2021”. The hackathon is starting on 28 Oct 21 at 0000Hrs and would continue till 31 Oct 21 up to 2300Hrs.

With new challenged and themes, the Hackathon 2021 will have two topics. The first theme is around “Enrolment and Update”, which essentially covers some of the real-life challenges being faced by the residents while updating their address. The second theme of the Hackathon is around the “Identity and Authentication” solution offered by UIDAI.

Under this theme, UIDAI is soliciting innovative solutions to prove Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or any demographics information. Also, it is looking for innovative applications around face authentication API - the newly launched authentication modality of UIDAI. The objective is to popularize some of the existing and new APIs to solve the needs of residents.

To solve these challenges through innovative technological solutions, UIDAI is reaching out to the young minds of all the Engineering colleges.

The winners of each theme would be rewarded by UIDAI through prize money and other lucrative benefits. Details of the event and online registration form are available at https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:52 PM IST