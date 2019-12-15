UGC NET exam postponed in Assam, Meghalaya amid Citizenship Amendment Act protests

Amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the northeastern states, The National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam in two states, namely, Assam and Meghalaya.

According to a public notice posted by the autonomous body, the revised dates will be announced soon. In the neantime, says the notice, all candidates "are advised to regularly visit the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.nic.in for further information".

While the exam was held on Sunday for all other states and Union Territories, candidates scheduled to appear from Examination Centres located in Assam (Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya (Shillong), had their exams postponed in light of the recent protests.

Violent protests have rocked the northeastern region and the death toll in Assam on Sunday rose to five.