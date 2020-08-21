UGC-NET, DUET, AIAPGET, ICAR 2020: NTA releases exam dates on nta.ac.in

The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre, Date, Shift and timing of Examination, will commence about 15 days before the date of examination on the respective official websites of these examinations - nta.ac.in/DuetExam, nta.ac.in, ignouexams.nta.nic.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official websites - www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.

For any further clarification, the candidates can also contact 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.