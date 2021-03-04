UGC NET 2021: Registration date extended till March 9; click here for steps to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The last date to apply for UGC NET May 2021 has been extended from March 2, 2021, to March 9, 2021.

The decision was taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in view of a number of requests for extending the deadline by aspiring candidates.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

"Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window is made available. They will also be able to replace the photograph and signature already uploaded with the correct photograph and signature, in case there has been an error in uploading," the NTA said in its notice.