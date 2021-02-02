NTA to hold UGC-NET in May 2021; click here for more details

National Testing Agency will conduct next University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC-NET exam in May, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal informed on Twitter.

Dates of the exam:

The UGC-NET will be held on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.

The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not to be considered for the awarding of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.