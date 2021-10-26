Udaipur school expels teacher for celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in T20 World Cup

Jaipur: A school teacher of a private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur was expelled from service after she expressed her delight on the victory of Pakistan over India in the recent T20 World Cup match by uploading a WhatsApp status.

The teacher, identified as Nafeesa Ataari, had posted the pro Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot.

After screenshots of her WhatsApp status spread, the management of the Neerja Modi school run by Sojatia Charitable Trust expelled the teacher from her job.

The school also issued a letter on Monday announcing that the school dismisses the service of Nafeesa Ataari as per the decision taken in a meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust.

The number of the concerned school officer was switched off when contacted.

