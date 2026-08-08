Udaipur Horror: Woman Stepping Out Of Home Hit By Black Scorpio Amid Colony Ruckus, Dies; CCTV Captures Incident

A shocking incident allegedly linked to an old rivalry has left residents of Udaipur's Kapil Vihar Colony in panic after a woman was struck by a black Scorpio amid an alleged late-night ruckus and vandalism. The woman, identified as Urmila Kunwar, later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

CCTV footage purportedly capturing the incident has surfaced, showing a black Scorpio approaching the woman as chaos unfolded in the residential area.

Woman Steps Out Amid Ruckus, Hit By Scorpio

According to preliminary reports, people allegedly arrived in Kapil Vihar in three vehicles a black Scorpio and two Thar SUVs following a dispute reportedly linked to an old rivalry.

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The group allegedly created a commotion in the colony and pelted stones at vehicles parked in and around the area, damaging several vehicles. Amid the chaos, Urmila Kunwar reportedly came out of her house after hearing the commotion.

At that moment, the black Scorpio was allegedly seen approaching her. CCTV footage appears to show the vehicle striking the woman, leaving her seriously injured.

CCTV Footage Captures Moment Of Impact

The purported CCTV footage has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the investigation. It reportedly captures the three vehicles entering the locality, the ensuing commotion and the moments surrounding the collision.

Urmila was rushed to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries. However, she later died during treatment.

Old Rivalry Under Police Scanner

Police are reportedly investigating whether an earlier dispute involving Urmila's child and the accused led to the incident. The alleged rivalry is being examined as a possible motive behind the confrontation.

Pratap Nagar police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began examining CCTV footage from the area. Investigators are working to identify those involved and establish the exact sequence of events.

Accused Yet To Be Arrested

Police are also probing how many people were involved in the alleged attack, the role of each person and whether the incident was pre-planned.

The CCTV footage is expected to help investigators identify the accused and trace their movements. Police are also gathering information about their possible whereabouts as efforts to establish the full circumstances of the case continue.

The incident has triggered panic in Kapil Vihar, while the investigation into the woman's death and the alleged rivalry remains underway.