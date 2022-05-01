'UCC should be implemented for greater interest of our Muslim girls, women': Himanta Biswa Sarma on polygamy practices

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in the country to end the practice of polygamy.

While talking to the mediapersons, the Assam Chief Minister said, "If Uniform Civil Code will not be implemented then polygamy system will continue in our society where a man marries 3-4 times curtailing the fundamental rights of women, our mothers, sisters."

"Uniform Civil Code should be implemented for the greater interest of our Muslim girls and women, so that a man does not engage in polygamy," he added.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

Earlier Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government will be examining the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

