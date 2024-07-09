Tyreless Capsule Car: Surat's Engineering Students Redefine Future Mobility

Three engineering students from Surat have created a 'futuristic electric capsule automobile'. What distinguishes it from other inventions is that the car lacks tyres and steering and instead functions using gaming joysticks and a mobile device.

About The Futuristic Electric Capsule Automobile

The car's capsule design distinguishes it from other vehicles, and it has caused quite a stir in the diamond metropolis. Thanks to Shivam Maurya, Sangam Mishra, and Daljit, the car was on the road in three and a half months. This vehicle has an 80-kilometer range per charge and a top speed of 35 kilometers per hour. The overall cost of the automobile is Rs 65,000.

This futuristic capsule car is a full-electric automobile. This car was built by students with the environment in mind. This car stands out because of its design.

This automobile has no steering. How will this car drive without steering? Such a question must have crossed your thoughts. So, let us tell you that this car is controlled by a joystick and a mobile device. In the near future, it will be possible to operate using artificial intelligence. There are no wheels in the future concept capsule automobile. This vehicle is four by six feet long and can seat one driver at a time.

The engineering students purchased the essential items, but the majority of the raw materials came from the city's scrap firms.

Statement Of Shivam Maurya, One Of The Three Engineering Students

Shivam Maurya stated, "We were considering preparing a project for the future. I wanted to develop a project that no one had ever done before and hadn't been tested on the road. We developed a car that will be visible to people in the future. The design of the car will be extremely futuristic. Tires will not feature in the design. The car's structure is a circle, with only the body visible. Its design is unique when compared to other futuristic-based vehicles. As pollution levels rise, people are becoming more interested in electric vehicles due to environmental concerns, thus we designed this vehicle to be electric."

He further stated that there is no steering in this car. If you look at it, it appears that someone is operating while seated. This car functions in two ways: manually and with a joystick and phone. It moves using a joystick and a mobile device. We are going to base the entire design on artificial intelligence. This will result in sensors being put at the car's front and back. If there is another vehicle ahead, it will come to a halt automatically. We test drove a prototype of this car on the road to discover how it works in practice. We are thinking about undertaking a makeover. We aim to turn this car into a flying car. But we don't have the funds; large corporations have been planning this type of design for a long time.