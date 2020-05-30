Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Wanpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF carried out the operation. Arms and ammunition have been recovered, while search operation is still underway. This comes days after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district.