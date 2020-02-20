Two snow leopards captured on camera in Uttarakhand's Nanda Devi National Park

Chamoli: Forest Officer, Brijmohan Bharti on Wednesday said that the rarest wild animal-- snow leopard was found in the Nanda Devi National Park in Chamoli district.

Forest Officer, Brijmohan Bharti said, "The forest department employees have seen the footprints of snow leopard on top of the snow during patrolling. We have installed trap cameras across the forest to monitor the presence of rare fauna species in the valley, and watch over the forest area."

The movement of snow leopards was captured on a camera installed inside the park located in the protected area.

For the first time in the last 4 years, the forest department personnel have also found the footprints of the snow leopard in the valley of World Heritage Flowers located at Nanda Devi National Park, during patrolling.

"So far, there have been indications of 2 snow leopards in the Valley of Flowers, which have been noticed by the Forest Department staff during the patrolling. forest workers have also heard the roar of snow leopard," he added.