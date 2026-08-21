Two Ships Carrying 22 Indians Hijacked Off Yemen, Somalia As Piracy Threat Resurges

wo commercial vessels carrying a total of 22 Indian nationals have been hijacked by armed pirates in separate incidents off Somalia and Yemen, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in the region.

A senior Indian Shipping Ministry official confirmed the incidents on Friday, August 21, saying the Indian crew members were safe according to the latest available information.

M/V LUTUF Hijacked Off Somalia

The first incident took place on August 17, when the Cameroon-flagged cargo ship M/V LUTUF was hijacked off Somalia’s Puntland coast.

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According to the Associated Press, the vessel was seized around 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland’s Eyl district and was later taken towards the Nugaal coast. Eight armed pirates reportedly boarded the ship using two skiffs.

The vessel had 10 crew members, including six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards.

Ship Was Carrying Turkish Military Equipment

The M/V LUTUF was carrying Turkish weapons, communications equipment and satellite gear reportedly bound for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu.

The Associated Press reported that Turkish helicopters and drones were monitoring the area after the hijacking. An airstrike later killed four people and injured two others after a small boat reportedly approached the hijacked vessel. However, the circumstances of the strike and whether those killed were involved in the hijacking could not be independently verified.

MT Sibu 1 Seized In Gulf Of Aden

The second incident occurred on August 20, when the Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker MT Sibu 1 was hijacked in the Gulf of Aden, around 30 nautical miles from Yemen’s coast.

The tanker was carrying 20 crew members, including 16 Indians. The crew also included Syrian, Sudanese and Iraqi nationals, while the nationality of one crew member was yet to be confirmed.

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Six armed pirates boarded the vessel after an unauthorised craft approached and took control of the ship.

Indian Authorities Tracking Both Incidents

Indian authorities are monitoring both cases through the relevant maritime agencies and reporting mechanisms. The Shipping Ministry has said the Indian crew members were safe based on the latest information available.

No injuries among the Indian nationals have been reported so far.

Piracy Threat Returns To Horn Of Africa

The two hijackings have renewed concerns over the return of Somali piracy in the waters around the Horn of Africa and the Gulf of Aden.

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News On AIR reported that Somali pirates have carried out multiple attacks in the region this year, with several commercial vessels already being held by pirate groups. The latest incidents come amid heightened regional instability and continuing security concerns affecting international shipping routes.

With the Gulf of Aden serving as a crucial maritime route connecting the Indian Ocean with the Red Sea and Suez Canal, the latest attacks could further increase pressure on shipping and maritime security agencies operating in the region.