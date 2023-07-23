Two Chinese Nationals Arrested In Bihar; Second Attempt To Enter In India Via Nepal In Less Than A Month

Twitter

Patna: Two Chinese nationals, who entered the country illegally through the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in East Champaran district of Bihar were apprehended by immigration officials and then arrested by local police.

This is the same route through which Pakistani national Seema Haider entered India along with her four children to reach Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to be with her 'husband' Sachin Meena.

According to East Champaran superintendent of police Kantesh Kumar Mishra, Zhao Jing and Fu Cong, residents of Jiangxi, a province in east China, were arrested near the Indian customs office at 8.45pm on Saturday while trying to cross into the border without valid documents.

Motive behind entering in India could not be established as yet

“Their motive to enter the country could not be established. Their interrogation is being done,” Mishra told the media in presnce of the two Chinese nationals.

Police said the duo claimed to have left their passports in a hotel in Birgunj, Nepal and had made an abortive bid to cross the border in the past as well. “They were previously apprehended on July 2 this year. At that time, they were let off with a warning and were advised not to enter the Indian territory without a visa,” an immigration official said.

The porus Nepal-India border at Raxaul witnesses many incidents of Chinese nationals and other tourists, who visit the Himalayan nation, being caught without proper documentation. In most cases, it happens due to lack of understanding about where the Nepal border ends. While official checkposts, manned by security officials, are designated for the people to cross over from one country to the other, most of the time such inadvertent crossings take place through unofficial routes leading to suspicion and resultant police actions.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)