Twitterati trend #CoronaKumar to target Nitish Kumar over COVID-19 in Bihar

As India became one of only three countries to have recorded more than a million COVID-19 cases, there are many who have taken to social media platforms to criticise the official efforts. These are not limited to a specific party or region -- rather, the unifying factor seems to be their belief that the efforts to curb the virus are half-hearted or badly executed.
And on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became the target of netizens ire, with thousands taking to Twitter to post about the Bihar government's efforts to combat COVID-19. They used the now trending hashtag "CoronaKumar" as they posted their grievances.
As per Health Ministry data, Bihar has recorded 23589 positive cases as of Saturday morning. Of these, 8767 cases remain active, while 201 people have died.
With cases rising, many have criticised the poll-bound state. The posts on Twitter are not specific to a single issue or grievance. While some have cited specific incidents, both personal and those shared by others, others alleged that the state was not testing enough, or neglecting to test people who might have been carriers of the virus.
"The condition of Bihar is horrific. Please any one intervene and improve the conditions. Community transmission is happening, only big official politicians are being tested. Save Bihar," alleged one Twitter user.
Others drew parallels with the efforts being undertaken by other states to criticise the government. "When UP is testing more than 50k cases of covid everyday..Bihar has struggled to test even 10k cases that too with irrelevant data and pathetic healthcare facilities. Nitish Kumar govt has failed big times and busy manipulating figures (sic)," another tweeted.
Take a look at some of the posts:
