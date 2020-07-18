Twitterati trend #CoronaKumar to target Nitish Kumar over COVID-19 in Bihar

As India became one of only three countries to have recorded more than a million COVID-19 cases, there are many who have taken to social media platforms to criticise the official efforts. These are not limited to a specific party or region -- rather, the unifying factor seems to be their belief that the efforts to curb the virus are half-hearted or badly executed.

And on Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became the target of netizens ire, with thousands taking to Twitter to post about the Bihar government's efforts to combat COVID-19. They used the now trending hashtag "CoronaKumar" as they posted their grievances.

As per Health Ministry data, Bihar has recorded 23589 positive cases as of Saturday morning. Of these, 8767 cases remain active, while 201 people have died.