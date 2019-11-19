Twitter war rages over JNU protest on fee hike

New Delhi: A day after scores of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students were injured or detained during their protest against hostel fee hike here, the issue trended on Twitter on Tuesday, with strong reactions from both supporters and those opposed to them.

Even as the issue reverberated in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Twitter was abuzz with hashtags JNUBachaoAndolan, StandWithJNU, EmergencyinJNU, TaxPayersWithJNU, JNULootTaxPayers, JNUProtests etc.