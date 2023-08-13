Twitter Users Express Fear Of Losing Blue Tick As PM Modi Appeals To Change DP For Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed Indians to change their Display Pictures (DP) on social media sites to tricolour in spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being celebrated in anticipation of 77th Independence day.

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," the Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

X users fear loss of verification mark due to DP change

However, soon after the Prime Minister's appeal, X (Twitter) users pointed out that changing their DPs would lead to loss of the verification mark and monetisation until the micro-blogging site reviews and restores it.

"Isse humaara Blue Tick nikal jaayega Modi Ji! (This will make us lose our blue tick Modi ji!)," a user wrote in the comments section.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"If I change @x will hide the tick for 3 days," another user said.

One more X handle wrote, "However, in reality, X keeps our profile under review when we change our profile picture or name, especially for blue tick holders."

Popular Twitter account PuNsTer said, "What a masterstroke, sir!! All paid blue tick accounts will lose their blue ticks in one shot, along with monetization."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user Sandeep Gandotra wrote that he lost his blue tick after changing his DP to tricolour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, an account with username @AadhiRaSpeaks wrote that misinformation is being spread by some people regarding changing the DP.

"What's a blue tick in front of my #Tiranga !! For those who R concerned, once U change ur verified DP, the blue tick stays hidden for 1-2 days until reviewed but the features are the same! Don't fall for the mis information spread by the people like Zu bare! Join #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav with @narendramodi ji," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BCCI loses verification mark after changing DP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday lost its Golden tick on Twitter after changing its display picture (DP) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The BCCI earlier had a blue tick on its Twitter profile but Elon Musk changed the platform's guidelines after his $44 billion takeover. As per the new policy, gold ticks are given to verified companies or official business groups.

Incidentally, PM Modi also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour but his grey tick was not removed by Twitter.

Loss of verification mark due to new Twitter policy

Following Elon Musk's aggressive $44-billion acquisition of Twitter, significant transformations have been introduced to the microblogging platform, particularly to the coveted 'verified' blue checkmarks associated with accounts. In December 2022, the launch of Twitter Blue was formalized, initially accessible to users in India starting February of this year, requiring a subscription fee of $8 per month (or Rs 900 for Indian mobile users). This subscription ensured the retention of blue checkmarks, accompanied by additional features like extended tweets and tweet editing capabilities.

Under the recent alterations, certain user actions may result in a temporary removal of the blue checkmarks on Twitter.

According to Twitter's guidelines, the platform withdraws the checkmarks if a user subscribed to Twitter Blue alters their profile picture. However, there is no cause for concern, as the checkmark will be reinstated shortly after the user's account undergoes a review, in accordance with the company's policy.

Much like the case with altering the profile picture, users of Twitter Blue will also forfeit their checkmarks if they decide to modify their handles or usernames.