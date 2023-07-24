Twitter Flies Blue Bird, Replaces With 'X' Logo: Here Is All You Need To Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Elon Musk-owned Twitter on Monday launched its new logo, X, which replaced the famous blue bird as part of a wider rebranding.
The social media network's site and Twitter accounts showed the new logo, a white X on a black background.
Musk had tweeted a picture of himself with his hands crossed as 'X' Sunday, as a "subtle clue" that he had chosen the 24th letter of the English alphabet as Twitter's symbol.
Under Musk's tumultuous tenure, the company has seen many changes including large-scale sackings, charges for previously free services, return of previously banned right-wing accounts and changes to content moderation.
He has also changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting his vision to create a 'super app' like China's WeChat.
The new logo is the latest change that Musk has bought to the social media platform since he bought it for USD 44 billion last year.
AFP
In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs
The X.com web domain now redirects users to Twitter.com