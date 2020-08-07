Twitter user demands action against Congress’ Ria D'Souza for 'misusing his picture'

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @BhaktChahal is seeking action against Congress member and former VJ Ria D’Souza for ‘misusing his picture’.
It all started with the international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) sharing the picture of the Twitter user clicked by their cameraperson.
The news handle captioned it as, “Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi shout slogans as they celebrate before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in #Ayodhya, #India.”
Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and cadres across India celebrated the bhumi pujan ceremony for the new Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The creme de la creme of Indian politics was a part of the historic moment including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Ria shared the same picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, “This photograph strikes so much fear in my heart... Sad to see what we as a country have become..I thought we were a developing country, but sadly we are moving backwards.. The efforts of Nehru ji n his vision of building a progressive India seems to go down the drains.”
“We Hindus are dignified in very manner. But this picture doesn’t portray dignity..it doesn't portray brotherhood it portrays division n hatred towards the others religions n community,” she added.
The Twitter user who claims to be photographed by AFP quote-tweeted Ria and wrote, “Hello @MumbaiPolice Please Take Some Action Against This @RiaRevealed Meri Picture Ka Miss Use Kar Rahi Hai Yeh Bina Meri Permission Ke !!”
Mumbai Police has not responded to the tweet yet.
