Twitter slams Shashi Tharoor for questioning PM Modi on omission of 8 crore people in Ayodhya speech

On Thursday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated 130 crore Indians during the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' but India's population is over 138 crore and the omission of 8 crore people was worrying to many after the Citizenship Amendment Act and talk of National Register of Citizens. He also said that if the "omission" was inadvertent, "a correction would be reassuring".

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: "PM Modi congratulated 130 crore Indians when he spoke at the RamMandir yesterday. But India's population is estimated at 1,38,00,04,385 in mid-2020, a/c to UN data. An omission of 8 crore people is worrying to many, after CAA/NRC. If inadvertent, a correction would be reassuring."