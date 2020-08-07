Twitter slams Shashi Tharoor for questioning PM Modi on omission of 8 crore people in Ayodhya speech

On Thursday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated 130 crore Indians during the Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' but India's population is over 138 crore and the omission of 8 crore people was worrying to many after the Citizenship Amendment Act and talk of National Register of Citizens. He also said that if the "omission" was inadvertent, "a correction would be reassuring".
Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor wrote: "PM Modi congratulated 130 crore Indians when he spoke at the RamMandir yesterday. But India's population is estimated at 1,38,00,04,385 in mid-2020, a/c to UN data. An omission of 8 crore people is worrying to many, after CAA/NRC. If inadvertent, a correction would be reassuring."
Soon after Tharoor's tweet, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the Congress leader. One user said, "When you say "an omission of 8 crore", you omitted 4,385 people. This omission is worrying to many, after anti-Sikh riots which killed many thousands. If inadvertent, a correction would be reassuring."
While another user said, "There is a competition in congress who can sound more senseless Till date, Rahul Gandhi has no competitor but i guess now he has to worry."
Here's what netizens had to say:
In his address on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said on Wednesday that several generations have made self-less sacrifices for several centuries for the construction of the Ram Temple.
"I, on behalf of the 130 crore people of the country, salute them and bow before them for their sacrifices which have led to the foundation of the Ram Temple," he had said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)