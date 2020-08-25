Twitter slams Madhu Kishwar for derogatory tweet about Rhea Chakraborty

We do not know what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. A CBI probe currently on. But, the whole case has turned into a political slugfest. Academician and women’s rights activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar on Tuesday was slammed for derogatory tweet about Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to Twitter, Madhu Purnima Kishwar wrote: "More than this fortune huntress, mafia moll, #RheaChakraborty, I marvel at her father, an ex army officer--using his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men & eliminate them after gobbling up their money! Sadly, the glamour world is full of such sex baits."