Twitter slams Madhu Kishwar for derogatory tweet about Rhea Chakraborty

We do not know what led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. A CBI probe currently on. But, the whole case has turned into a political slugfest. Academician and women’s rights activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar on Tuesday was slammed for derogatory tweet about Rhea Chakraborty.
Taking to Twitter, Madhu Purnima Kishwar wrote: "More than this fortune huntress, mafia moll, #RheaChakraborty, I marvel at her father, an ex army officer--using his own daughter as sex bait to trap rich men & eliminate them after gobbling up their money! Sadly, the glamour world is full of such sex baits."
Kishwar, who founded women’s journal Manushi in 1979, has 2 million followers on Twitter. Soon, after Madhu Kishwar's tweet netizens slammed her for derogatory tweet about Rhea Chakraborty. One user said, "This woman started Manushi. Was an academic feminist who was an inspiration to so many of us. And, now - she crucifies a woman based on gossip and innuendo, using the worst possible misogynist descriptions - fortune huntress, mafia moll."
While another user said, "Don’t judge. You should better wait for the outcome of probe."
This is not the first time, Kishwar has been called out. In past she was called out for circulating fake news. In June 2019, she tweeted a photo, which falsely showed journalist Rana Ayyub calling to uphold human rights of child rapists.
Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation is likely to send the summons to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members to question them in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The Enforcement Directorate had already questioned Chakraborty twice -- on Augut 9 and 10 -- and statements of 56 people and other relevant evidence have been collected.
After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death. Later, Rajput's father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money. In his complaint, KK Singh had alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to "accounts that had no link with him".
