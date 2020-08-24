Twitter slams Devdutt ‘Boomer’ Pattanaik for comparing ‘right to wear hijab’ with ‘bindi and gajra’

The tweet led to many slamming the author for a downright comparison between the two, given how the hijab has faced more brunt than the other.

From politicians demanding a ban to women being attacked for wearing/not wearing one, the headgear has been maligned and misunderstood for a long time.

One user wrote, "I am an Atheist, secular liberal and Marxist too. I wear Bindi, Sari and Matching accessories because I love to dress up."

"Still trying to recall ever, ever someone in the office has ever had an issue with BINDI or Gajra. BTW what's the comparison between Hijaab and BINDI & Gajra?" added another.

"This fabricated false victimhood creating false equivalences," said another.

Here are some more reactions on the microblogging site.