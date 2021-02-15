Twitter sends notice to Haryana Minister Anil Vij for 'destroy' tweet on activist Disha Ravi

Activist Disha Ravi's involvement in the Greta Thunberg case has created a stir throughout the nation and world. Many celebrities, politicians and international figures were triggered soon after the arrest of the activist while some have backed it. In his tweet, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij wrote, "seeds of anti-nationalism... should be destroyed... whether Disha Ravi or anyone else". The tweet was investigated by Twitter and said, "it was not subject to removal" under rules governing extreme speech online."

Twitter, few hours earlier had issued a notice to the minister, saying it had deleted the tweet based on a complaint from a user in Germany; the complaint was under Germany's Network Enforcement Act - which obliges social network providers to delete unlawful content within a short timeframe.

In the screenshot shared by the minister, the full tweet in Hindi can be seen, and translates as: "If seeds of anti nationalism have been sown in somebody's thought process, he/she should be destroyed from roots... whether she is Disha Ravi or anyone else."