Twitter praises Modi for meeting vocal critic Arun Shourie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening and spent nearly 15 minutes with the former BJP leader.
The PM spent some 45 minutes at the hospital before heading to the airport. Modi was in Pune to attend the conclusion of the three-day conference of IGs and DGPs. Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from Pune.
Shourie, a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999-2004, had later became a vocal critic of the economic policies of the Modi government, leading to a parting of ways with the ruling dispensation. After the meeting Twitterati started praising PM Narendra Modi. One user said, "Salute to your class & character, Modi ji!!" Another user praised the prime minister for "raising the bar."
Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic since the last six days after he fell and suffered a head injury during a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from Pune. ormer Union minister Arun Shourie's health has improved and he will be discharged from the hospital in Pune in the next few days, a senior official said on Sunday night.
(Inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)