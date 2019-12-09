Twitter praises Modi for meeting vocal critic Arun Shourie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening and spent nearly 15 minutes with the former BJP leader.

The PM spent some 45 minutes at the hospital before heading to the airport. Modi was in Pune to attend the conclusion of the three-day conference of IGs and DGPs. Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from Pune.