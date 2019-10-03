Twitter influencers move aside: This TikTok star just got a Haryana Assembly ticket from BJP

The Bhartiya Janata Party chose Sonali Phoghat as a candidate for Adampur which is a Jat-dominated constituency. Phoghat will be fighting the elections against Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi – Son of the three-time Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Adampur is located along the border of Haryana and Rajasthan. The Bishnoi family has a lot of influence over the constituency.

Sonali Phoghat has a good fan base on the internet however battling against Bishnoi is definitely going to be more challenging than lip syncing to Bollywood songs on TikTok.

In the past, Bhajan Lal has won the Adampur seat eight times. Kuldeep Bishnoi and his mother Jasma Devi have also won the seat once. Bishnoi’s wife Renuka has been denied a ticket for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019, however she has represented the Hansi seat.

Mr. and Mrs. Bishnoi won the Assembly elections back in 2014. They were the candidates of Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) party which is now a part of Congress. Mr. Bishnoi owned a Rs. 150 crore hotel in Gurgaon. The Income Tax Department attached the hotel as a benami asset earlier this year.

Bhavya Bishnoi stood for Lok Sabha elections for a parliamentary seat from Hisar but was unsuccessful. Haryana Assembly Elections will take place on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.