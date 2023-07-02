Twitter Floods With Memes As Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM; See What Netizens Are Saying

ANI

In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar along with eight other party leaders, took oath and joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday. As per the arrangement, Ajit Pawar will serve as the Deputy Chief Minister, sharing the post with Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The oath-taking ceremony witnessed the presence of several NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode, Dharmrav Baba Atram, and Anil Bhaidas Patil. This development comes amid reports suggesting that Ajit Pawar enjoys the support of 43 out of the 53 NCP MLAs.

The surprising turn of events has left many in disbelief and sparked widespread discussions among the public regarding the implications and future political landscape of Maharashtra. As news of this unexpected political move spread, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from netizens expressing their surprise and sharing humorous memes in response.

One Twitter user @_VishwajitPatil said, "#AjitPawar to join #Maharashtra government.Most happy man. Pede watta🤣🤣🤣🤣." This meme showed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Another user @ChillamChilli wrote: "Sweet Revenge #AjitPawar" with a meme showing Ajit Pawar in two different situations. The meme depicts, "Supriya ko President bana kar meme bana diya...NCP to dkar bhai ne dream bana diya"

@ajstyle45 said, " New Season is out! #MaharashtraPolitics #AjitPawar."

@swapnnnil_ wrote, " Me explaining Maharashtra's political events since 2019#Ajitpawar #maharashtrapolitics."

@theprayagtiwari posted a funny meme saying, "Ajit pawar entering in BJP camp be like:#MaharashtraPolitics #AjitPawar"

