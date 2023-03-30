 Twitter blocks Pakistan government's account in India over legal demand
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Twitter blocks Pakistan government's account in India over legal demand | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a notice posted on the social media network on Thursday, Twitter has barred the Pakistan government's account from being accessible in India in response to a legal request.

According to the company's policies, it is required to withhold full accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

According to Reuters, the account, @GovtofPakistan, is still open for viewing and conversation from countries such as the United States and Canada.

Twitter, as well as the IT ministries of India and Pakistan, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

