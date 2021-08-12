Twitter blocks Congress' official handles, several leaders’ accounts

New Delhi: Six days after locking up the Twitter handle of Rahul Gandhi, Twitter India also locked up the official handle of the Congress @incindia on Wednesday night. “This is an unprecedented assault on raising the voice loud for the people,” the Congress said on Thursday in a WhatsApp message. It said four other handles of the Congress leaders locked up are are: @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken, @sushmitadevinc, @manickamtagore.

The Congress said its Twitter handle was shut, but the party was fully active on other social media platforms.

Similarly, it said Rahul Gandhi's other social media accounts were active. The last tweet on @incindia, on Wednesday night, was: “The Modi govt has made a mockery of Parliament, of democracy, of your vote. We cannot let this continue any longer. Rise up, speak up.” In an accompanied graphics, it said: “A mockery of Parliament. Has the sanctity of Parliament being lost since the Modi government came to power. The ruling party refuses to discuss national issues such as Farmers rights, prices, Pegasus & more.

“The Opposition is not allowed to raise questions or debate Bills. Is this how a democracy functions? 22+ Bills were passed with minimum discussion. 12 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in just 10 days. On average bills were debaed for only 10 minues in Lok Sabha and 30 minutes in Rajya Sabha.”

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:27 PM IST