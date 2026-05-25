Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Narrative Being Created As Accused Is Ex-Judge’, Says CJI Surya Kant During SC Hearing

Twisha Sharma | file

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench on Monday heard the Twisha Sharma death case and said that the CBI should take over the case as the accused is an ex-judge. The apex court took suo motu cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Expressing concern over the media coverage, the CJI said, "We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victims family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure."

The court also said, "We are against the narrative that is being created cause accused is an ex-judge. That is why CBI should take it over."