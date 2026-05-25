 Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Narrative Being Created As Accused Is Ex-Judge’, Says CJI Surya Kant During SC Hearing
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Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Narrative Being Created As Accused Is Ex-Judge’, Says CJI Surya Kant During SC Hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the CBI should investigate the Twisha Sharma death case as the accused is a former judge. A bench led by CJI Surya Kant took suo motu cognisance based on media reports. The court urged media outlets not to rely on statements from either family and stressed that the case must be probed fairly and impartially.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, May 25, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Twisha Sharma Death Case: ‘Narrative Being Created As Accused Is Ex-Judge’, Says CJI Surya Kant During SC Hearing
Twisha Sharma | file

New Delhi: A Supreme Court bench on Monday heard the Twisha Sharma death case and said that the CBI should take over the case as the accused is an ex-judge. The apex court took suo motu cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Expressing concern over the media coverage, the CJI said, "We are slightly at pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victims family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure."

The court also said, "We are against the narrative that is being created cause accused is an ex-judge. That is why CBI should take it over."

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