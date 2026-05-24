'Today I Understood A Parent’s Worst Pain': Twisha Sharma’s Father At Funeral

Actress and model Twisha Sharma was cremated in Bhopal on Monday, 12 days after her death, amid tight security and an emotionally charged atmosphere. Earlier in the day, an expert medical team from AIIMS Delhi conducted a second post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the case.

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Twisha’s last rites were performed at Bhadbhada Ghat crematorium in Bhopal in the presence of family members and relatives. Before the cremation, her sister-in-law dressed her body in a traditional red bridal outfit according to Hindu customs. Family members were seen breaking down in grief during the final farewell.

Twisha’s father, Nav Nidhi Sharma, addressed mourners after the cremation and said he hoped his daughter would receive justice. He described the loss of a child during the lifetime of parents as deeply painful and expressed faith that the case would strengthen public trust in the judicial system.

Her brothers, Harshit and Ashish Sharma, performed the funeral rituals. The actress’s mother reportedly collapsed several times during the ceremony and bid an emotional farewell to her daughter with folded hands.

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Meanwhile, a forensic team visited the residence of Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, to collect evidence. Singh’s lawyer said the case is now under CBI investigation and that the family wants the truth to emerge. He added that Samarth’s bail plea was rejected and legal proceedings are continuing in Jabalpur. The lawyer also denied dowry-related allegations against the family.