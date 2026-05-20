Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Rejects Plea For Second Post-Mortem At AIIMS Delhi

In a major setback to Twisha Sharma’s family, a court in Madhya Pradesh has dismissed their plea seeking a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi in the suspicious death case of the 33-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal earlier this month.

The family had challenged the findings of the initial autopsy and sought a fresh forensic examination, alleging inconsistencies in the post-mortem report and demanding a deeper probe into her death.

Court Declines Fresh Autopsy Request

The application, filed on May 19, requested a second post-mortem and additional forensic analysis at AIIMS Delhi.

However, the court rejected the plea, effectively upholding the initial autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

While denying the request, the court reportedly expressed concern over the prolonged preservation of Twisha’s body, which has remained in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary since May 13, amid the family’s refusal to perform the last rites until further investigation is ordered.

Family Questions Initial Post-Mortem Findings

Twisha Sharma’s family has consistently raised doubts over the first post-mortem report, which reportedly concluded that she died due to hanging but also documented injuries and possible signs of struggle.

The family has alleged dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, insisting that a second autopsy was necessary to uncover the full truth.

Their demand for a fresh post-mortem had become central to their push for justice.

Calls for CBI Probe Intensify

Even as the court denied the second post-mortem, pressure for an independent investigation has continued to mount.

Senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, urging that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Twisha’s family has been seeking justice for the past eight days. Trust levels are low. A CBI investigation is the answer,” Tankha said in a public appeal.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case and sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Director General of Police Kailash Makwana.

The intervention adds further scrutiny to a case that is rapidly gaining national attention.

Read Also Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP CM Mohan Yadav Assures CBI Investigation After Meeting Her Family

Husband Still Absconding

Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh, was living in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area when she was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Police have launched an investigation, but her husband, Samarth Singh considered the prime accused remains absconding.

With the second post-mortem plea now rejected, the focus is likely to shift toward demands for a CBI probe and efforts to establish accountability in the ongoing investigation.