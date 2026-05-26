Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI FIR Says Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Demanded ₹2 Lakh During Vidai

New details have emerged in the Twisha Sharma death case. It has now come to light that the deceased’s mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh at the time of the vidai ceremony in December, which was reportedly paid by the victim’s family at her insistence.

This allegation forms part of the charges mentioned in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the case, according to an NDTV report.

The CBI filed an FIR in the Twisha Sharma case after taking over the investigation from the Bhopal Police. The agency has registered a dowry death case, and its team launched a probe after arriving in Bhopal.

The probe agency registered a case under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The CBI is now investigating allegations of dowry death, harassment, conspiracy and other possible offences in the case.

Earlier on Monday, a Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant heard the Twisha Sharma death case and said that the CBI should take over the case as the suspect is a former judge. The apex court took suo motu cognisance based on media reports and the surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

The 33-year-old was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, with her family accusing her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Samarth Singh’s family denied the allegations and claimed that the deceased suffered from drug addiction.