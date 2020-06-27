Tweeple laud Chef Vikas Khanna for hitting back at BBC news anchor who's 'still in colonial hangover'

Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna's recent interview with BBC is going viral on the internet. In the interview, Vikas had a befitting reply to the news anchor, who allegedly tried to 'demean' him by making a tone-deaf statement.

In the clip, BBC's news anchor says, "These days you are famous, you've cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsey. But it wasn't always that way... You are not from a rich family. So I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Vikas, who has been providing millions of meals to the underprivileged people amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, replied to the interviewer by saying, "My sense of hunger came from New York!"

