Tweeple laud Chef Vikas Khanna for hitting back at BBC news anchor who's 'still in colonial hangover'

Indian Michelin star Chef Vikas Khanna's recent interview with BBC is going viral on the internet. In the interview, Vikas had a befitting reply to the news anchor, who allegedly tried to 'demean' him by making a tone-deaf statement.
In the clip, BBC's news anchor says, "These days you are famous, you've cooked for the Obamas, you have been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsey. But it wasn't always that way... You are not from a rich family. So I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India."
Vikas, who has been providing millions of meals to the underprivileged people amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, replied to the interviewer by saying, "My sense of hunger came from New York!"
"Vikas Khanna, michelin star chef, gives it back to BBC news anchor.
Anchor: In India, you were not from a rich family. So your sense of hunger must have come from there.
Vikas: NO, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York!"
As the video went viral on the micro-blogging site, netizens lauded the chef for hitting back at the BBC news anchor. A user wrote, "Absolute gold from Chef Vikas. These Britishers are still in colonial hungover. Well done Chef, very well done."
"BBC will keep trying hard to demean india even when a topic was not remotely related to this. He should have mentioned Churchill how he induced famine and organized a genocide," wrote a user.
